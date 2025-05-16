Strike by New Jersey Transit train engineers leaves some 350,000 commuters in the lurch

New Jersey Transit train engineers went on strike Friday, leaving an estimated 350,000 commuters in New Jersey and New York City to seek other means to reach their destinations or consider staying home.
Groups of picketers gathered in front of transit headquarters in Newark and at the Hoboken Terminal, carrying signs that said ''Locomotive Engineers on Strike'' and ''NJ Transit: Millions for Penthouse Views Nothing for Train Crews.'' Passing drivers honked their horns.
The walkout comes after the latest round of negotiations on Thursday didn't produce an agreement. It is the state's first transit strike in more than 40 years and comes a month after union members overwhelmingly rejected a labor agreement with management.
''We presented them the last proposal; they rejected it and walked away with two hours left on the clock," said Tom Haas, general chairman of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.
NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri described the situation as a ''pause in the conversations.''
''I certainly expect to pick back up these conversations as soon as possible,'' he said late Thursday during a joint news conference with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. ''If they're willing to meet tonight, I'll meet them again tonight. If they want to meet tomorrow morning, I'll do it again. Because I think this is an imminently workable problem. The question is, do they have the willingness to come to a solution.''
Murphy and Kolluri planned a Friday morning news conference.
NJ governor says deal needs to be fair to employees and affordable