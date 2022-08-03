ATLANTA — Spencer Strider doesn't relish striking out as many batters as possible. His goal is simply to pitch six or seven innings and give the Atlanta Braves a chance to win.

"That's been my focus, my actual narrowed-down goal — the only thing I'm trying to do is deep into the game," Strider said. "Just get quick outs."

Strider struck out a career-high 13 in six-plus innings, Eddie Rosario tied a career high with five RBIs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 13-1 Tuesday night for their fourth straight win.

The defending World Series champions are 40-14 since June 1, the best record in the majors over that span. They moved within 2½ games of the NL East-leading New York Mets.

Philadelphia. which dropped to 10-32 when scoring three runs or fewer, entered 34-18 since June 1, the fourth-best record in the majors over that span, and on a five-game winning streak. The Phillies were coming off an 18-hit performance in Sunday's 8-2 win at Pittsburgh but were held to four hits by the Braves.

Strider (6-3) allowed one run and three hits. He won consecutive starts against Phillies after beating them 6-3 last Tuesday at Philadelphia. It was the rookie's fourth double-digit strikeout game.

Only two of his last 18 batters reached, on a walk to Kyle Schwarber in the third and a single by Darick Hall that ended Strider's night.

For a pitcher known for his high velocity, Strider was pleased to rely on more than a fastball that averaged 98.6 mph. The Phillies swung at 19 sliders and whiffed on 11 of them.

"I think a lot of what makes the slider good, and I've worked a lot metrically on it — that was sort of my focus last season — isn't necessarily movement, even though it is moving very well, but guys are on my fastball," Strider said. "They saw me last week and I think I threw like 80% fastballs. There was some purpose to that."

Schwarber credited Strider with keeping the Phillies off balance.

"He's a guy that the metrics and everything on the fastball, it's legit, it's true," Schwarber said. "Those are the things when he get away with a mistake with a foul ball and it works in his favor.

"He's a good pitcher, but I feel like the more we can see him, the more we'll get used to it and go from there. You tip your cap. He's pitched his butt off both times he's pitched against us."

The Braves took a 2-1 lead in the third when Rosario singled off the glove of first baseman Rhys Hoskins. The ball bounced past second baseman Bryson Stott and into shallow right field, allowing two runs to score. Ronald Acuña Jr.'s RBI single made it 3-1 in the fourth.

Atlanta scored six runs in the fifth, five off Corey Knebel. Rosario drove in Matt Olson on a double into right-center. William Contreras beat out an infield single, and Rosario scored on a wild pitch. Contreras advanced on the wild pitch and scored on Marcell Ozuna's single.

Orlando Arcia followed with his sixth homer, a two-run shot, for an 8-1 lead. The Braves batted around as Dansby Swanson singled to drive in another run.

"It was a good night for the whole team," Rosario said. "Everyone contributed, and it was a good team win."

The Phillies went up 1-0 in the second on Hall's RBI double that glanced off Olson's glove at first and bounced down the right-field line.

Philadelphia used a bullpen game that featured six pitchers. Opener Nick Nelson (3-2) gave up two runs and two hits in two-plus innings.

Ozuna hit his 19th homer to make it 10-1 in the seventh. Rosario drove in a pair of runs in the eighth with a single.

Rosario has faced a long road back after missing 62 games with blurred vision and a swollen right retina.

"I feel great," Rosario said. "I felt good at home plate and did the things to help us win."

PHILLIES MOVES

In two deals with the Los Angeles Angels, Philadelphia traded for RHP Noah Syndergaard and OF Brandon Marsh. The Phillies swapped OFs Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez for Syndergaard and C Logan O'Hoppe for Marsh. ... RHP David Robertson was acquired from the Chicago Cubs for RHP Ben Brown. ... RHP Zach Eflin (right knee bruise) was transferred to the 60-day injured list. ... LHP Andrew Vasquez was claimed off waivers from Toronto and optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. ... RHP Jeurys Familia and OF Odúbel Herrera were designated for assignment. ... RHP Francisco Morales was recalled from Lehigh Valley.

BRAVES MOVES

Atlanta bulked up its bullpen by trading for RHP Raisel Iglesias in a deal that sent RHP Jesse Chavez and LHP Tucker Davidson to the Angels. ... It acquired RHP Jake Odorizzi from Houston for former closer Will Smith. ... OF Robbie Grossman and INF Ehire Adrianza were acquired Monday from Detroit and Washington, respectively. Grossman and Adrianza were in uniform Tuesday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies 2B Jean Segura (right index finger fracture) will rejoin the team on Thursday. Interim manager Rob Thomson said he will serve as designated hitter on Wednesday for Lehigh Valley.

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler (9-5, 2.77 ERA) will face RHP Charlie Morton (5-5, 4.34) as the teams wrap up a two-game series. Wheeler is 9-5 with a 3.25 ERA in 23 career starts against Atlanta. Morton is 5-6 with a 4.82 ERA in 15 career starts against Philadelphia.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports