Star Tribune hockey writer and Puck Drop editor Randy Johnson is in Colorado for the West Regional as the Gophers try to win a berth in the NCAA Frozen Four men's hockey tournament.
In today's episode of StribSports Live, presented by X-Golf, Johnson visits with Michael Rand to break down the game and look at Minnesota's statewide impact ion the tournament.
Game time is 9 p.m.
If the video doesn't appear ion your device, tap here.
Love and basketball: UM's Howard faces his friend at FSU
It's not that Juwan Howard doesn't love his old friend and mentor, Leonard Hamilton.
StribSports Live previews Gophers-Omaha NCAA tournament game
Edina already in; three other 2A girls' hockey quarterfinals today
Today's winners, as well as the Class 1A winners from Friday, will play in the semifinals Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center.
Verstappen takes superb pole at Bahrain GP ahead of Hamilton
Red Bull's Max Verstappen took a superb pole position on Saturday for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix and will start the race immediately ahead of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.
Barty advances to 4th round at Miami by beating Ostapenko
Top-ranked Ash Barty advanced to the fourth round at the Miami Open by beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 Saturday.