MINNEAPOLIS — A group of street racing vehicles shut down traffic in the Lowry Hill Tunnel on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis early Sunday.

Semitrucks and other cars became ensnared in the tunnel as a group blocked westbound traffic lanes with their vehicles, the Star Tribune reported. Drivers from the street racing group performed burnouts and doughnuts, leaving circular tire marks.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the incident. Officers found one vehicle involved but decided not to pursue it when the suspects fled. A state patrol spokesman said the troopers felt it would be unsafe to chase the vehicle.

The state patrol is working to identify the vehicles and drivers involved, but no arrests were made Sunday. It was not clear how many vehicles were involved in the incident.