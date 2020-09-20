MAMARONECK, N.Y. – Matthew Wolff is playing his first U.S. Open and carving his own path.

That starts with shots he gouges out of the rough. It ends with him making six birdies, the last one a towering 7-iron from the first cut of rough that landed over the steep slope on the 18th green at Winged Foot and settled 10 feet right of the pin to match the best score — a 5-under-par 65 — at Winged Foot in a major championship.

He hit only two fairways Saturday on a course — and major — with a blueprint for avoiding the rough. The only number that mattered to the 21-year-old Californian was a two-shot lead going into the final round. He was at 5-under 205.

"There's a lot of holes out there that maybe people would try to hit it in the fairway or maybe take the safe play because it is a U.S. Open and they know that pars are a good score," Wolff said. "But I don't really like to think of it that way. I like to go out there and do what I feel comfortable with, rip dog and see how it goes from there."

It's going so well that Wolff, an NCAA champion who won the 3M Open in Blaine last year, is one round away from becoming the youngest U.S. Open champion since Bobby Jones in 1923.

The dynamic and talented Wolff held a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau, another guy with a recipe all his own, who hit only three fairways but managed to hang in there long enough to scratch out a 70 to keep his hopes very much alive.

"The round today was a huge battle," said DeChambeau, who was on the range in darkness Saturday night. "I was proud of the way I persevered out there today. It was difficult. Especially when you're not hitting it straight in the fairway. For me it felt like I kept myself in it, scrambled really well."

Whether it was the first cut or the nasty rough, Wolff kept giving those hips one last swivel before blasting away and giving himself birdie chances. He shot 30 on the front nine — missing a 6-foot birdie putt on No. 8 after hitting his first fairway of the round — and then so many others fell apart.

Patrick Reed, tied for the lead at the turn, couldn't find the fairway and paid dearly with a 43 on the back nine. Reed had a three-shot lead after two holes. He walked off the 18th green with a 77 and was eight shots behind.

"Anyone in my position would be frustrated, especially with having the lead going into today," Reed said. "The great thing is there's always tomorrow, and like I said, it's a U.S. Open. Even though eight shots seems like a lot ... you never know."

Collin Morikawa won the PGA Championship last month in his first try at age 23. Now here comes Wolff. Is he next?

The last U.S. Open champion to win in his debut was Francis Ouimet in 1913. That also was the last time the U.S. Open was played in September.

"I'm probably going to be a little antsy. It's the U.S. Open, and I have a lead," Wolff said. "I'm going to try to keep my nerves as calm as they can be. I put myself in a really good spot. I did everything that I could do up until this point, and tomorrow I'm going to go out there, I promise you I'm going to try my best.

"I feel like I'm ready to win out here and win a major. It is a major. It's really important and yes, it is really early in my career. But I feel like I have the game to win."