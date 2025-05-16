Strawther provides spark off the bench, even loses a tooth, as Nuggets force Game 7 against Thunder

DENVER — Now this was finally a role Julian Strawther could sink his teeth into, even if it cost him one.
Playing meaningful extended minutes for first time in the series, the Denver Nuggets guard provided a spark off the bench as he scored all 15 of his points in the second half Thursday night. His big game helped propel Denver to a 119-107 victory over the Thunder and force a Game 7 on Sunday in Oklahoma City.
''That's the moment you dream of when you're a little kid — come to the game, having all the guys believe in you, find you in your spots and be able to just make an impact on the game,'' said Strawther, a second-year player out of Gonzaga.
Strawther certainly left it all on the floor, including a tooth (a prosthetic one) that happened to pop out in the fourth quarter when he took contact from an Oklahoma City player. He tried to get the officials to stop play long enough to gather it up. But the action was already heading the other way.
A ball boy scooped it up for him in a towel and returned it to the bench. By the time Strawther addressed the media following the game, he had it back in place.
He explained that after he lost a baby tooth as a kid, the adult version — located on the right side next to his front tooth — never grew in.
''We got it back,'' Strawther said.
Just like that, the Nuggets are going back to OKC. It was their sole mission after frittering away a fourth-quarter lead and losing there in Game 5.