Straw scores winning run on throwing error as streaking Blue Jays beat Angels 4-3 in 10 innings

Myles Straw scored the winning run on a throwing error by pitcher Sam Bachman in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays extended their winning streak to six games by beating the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 on Friday night.

July 5, 2025 at 2:50AM

TORONTO — Myles Straw scored the winning run on a throwing error by pitcher Sam Bachman in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays extended their winning streak to six games by beating the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 on Friday night.

Straw, the automatic runner, scored from second when Bachman fielded Ernie Clement's sacrifice bunt and overthrew first base.

Bachman (1-2) entered in the 10th and walked leadoff hitter Nathan Lukes, putting runners on first and second with nobody out for Clement.

Chad Green (3-2) worked a scoreless inning for the win.

Jo Adell tied it for the Angels with a three-run homer in the seventh.

Andrés Giménez drove in the first run with a single for Toronto in the sixth. Giménez advanced to third on George Springer's single before leaving with an ankle injury.

Giménez tweaked his left ankle covering second base on a steal Wednesday and did not play Thursday. He was scheduled for an MRI.

Blue Jays left-hander Eric Lauer set down his first 12 batters before Adell doubled to begin the fifth. Adell was initially called out trying to advance but the Angels challenged and the call was overturned following a replay review.

Giménez hit Adell in the face trying to tag him out at second. Adell was treated on the field and remained in the game.

Toronto's Will Wagner doubled to open the sixth and advanced on a sacrifice before scoring on Giménez's hit.

José Fermin replaced Angels starter Kyle Hendricks after Springer's single. Bo Bichette hit an RBI single and another run scored when shortstop Zach Neto bobbled Addison Barger's grounder for an error.

Mike Trout and Taylor Ward chased Lauer with back-to-back singles to begin the seventh, and the Angels tied it when Adell greeted reliever Nick Sandlin with his 19th homer.

Bachman's high throw sparked a celebration at home plate as Toronto improved to 30-16 at home.

The Angels faced the Blue Jays on Independence Day for the eighth time. Los Angeles is 4-4 in those meetings.

Blue Jays RHP Max Scherzer (0-0, 4.85 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday against Angels RHP Jack Kochanowicz (3-8, 5.44).

IAN HARRISON

The Associated Press

