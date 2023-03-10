The largest shareholder of Stratasys made a $1.2 billion offer to buy the remaining shares of the company for $18 a share but the Stratasys board is calling for patience while it examines the offer.

The offer is from Nano Dimension, which currently owns 14.5% of outstanding shares, said Stratasys, a maker of 3-D printers that is based in Eden Prairie and Rehovot, Israel.

The company said late Thursday that its board of directors would carefully consider the offer and told remaining shareholders no action on their part was needed at this time.

Shares of Stratasys closed Thursday at $14.01 a share, and over the past 52 weeks shares have ranged between $11.04 and $27.64. On Friday morning, shares were trading up nearly 10% to $15.44 a share.

Nano Dimension is a publicly traded company based in Ness Ziona, Israel, which is less than a mile from Stratasys' headquarters in Rehovot. They make 3-D printers and other additive manufacturing and robotic assembly solutions.

Nano Dimension has been fairly acquisitive lately, adding or investing in other 3-D printing and additive manufacturing technologies, according to its website.

"Together, Nano Dimension and Stratasys can offer an increasingly exciting set of solutions for customers," said Yoav Stern, chief executive of Nano Dimension in a press release announcing the offer.

Earlier this month, Stratasys reported it has lost $2.4 million, or 4 cents a share, in its fourth quarter, an improvement over the net loss of $4.8 million, or 7 cents a share, in the same period a year ago.

Sales for the quarter declined 4.6% but for the full-year revenue grew 11.4% on a constant currency basis to $651.5 million.

The company's outlook for 2023 was for revenue in the range of $620 million to $670 million.

Nano Dimension is a much smaller company than Stratasys with 2022 revenue of $43.6 million, but in its offer letter to Stratasys said it has cash on hand in order to finance the deal without a third party.

Greg Palm, a senior research analyst with Craig Hallum Capital Group, is skeptical of the offer.

"We aren't completely surprised by the move given its ownership position, large cash position (over $1B in cash) and our view that SSYS is an undervalued asset," Palm wrote in a note to clients. "With that said, we don't believe $18/share represents an attractive offer for SSYS shareholders, and we question whether Nano Dimension could complete a transaction this size."

Palm is waiting for a response from Stratasys' board. An announcement from Stratasys that it is seeking strategic alternatives could surface additional bidders, he wrote.

"We have long believed that the stock is highly undervalued and would represent an attractive acquisition for a number of strategic acquirers (to be clear, we don't view Nano Dimension as one of these)," Palm wrote. "We believe meaningful upside could emerge upon a re-rating in shares or a broader strategic alternatives announcement."

Other analysts who cover the company are also skeptical of Nano Dimensions offer give the valuation is below other merger deals in the additive manufacturing space. Janice Quek follows Stratasys for CFRA.

"We think the offer price is modest given the attractive valuations of other acquisitions in the 3D industry," Quek wrote. "We see a potential rejection of the bid or a higher asking price."