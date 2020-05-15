An enigmatic predatory dinosaur that lived in northern Africa about 95 million years ago possessed a long, powerful tail that may have propelled it through water, new fossils suggest.

If true, this beast, nearly 40 feet long and not yet fully grown when it died, was a rarity: a dinosaur that swam.

“What we have here is a dinosaur that was not just a wader but an animal that was actively pursuing prey in the water column,” said Nizar Ibrahim, a biology professor at the University of Detroit Mercy.

In a paper published in the journal Nature, Ibrahim and his colleagues described the skeleton of Spinosaurus aegyptiacus — its name means “Egyptian spine lizard.” Long spines rose vertically from the bones in the 15-foot-long tail, forming a finlike structure that, the scientists theorize, could undulate back and forth.

Think of it as a cross between a lizard and an eel — at the scale of a Tyrannosaurus rex.

“It’s an animal that really has no modern-day equivalent,” Ibrahim said. “You’re working on an extraterrestrial from outer space in many ways.”

A photo provided by Gabriele Bindellini shows a section of Spinosaurus tail being uncovered in southeastern Morocco in 2018. Spinosaurus, an enigmatic predatory dinosaur that lived in northern Africa about 95 million years ago, possessed a long, powerful tail that may have propelled it through water, new fossils suggest.

In a water tank, the scientists showed that a plastic cutout in the shape of the tail was better at generating propulsion than the tails of other dinosaurs. The thrust and efficiency was comparable to contemporary aquatic creatures like crocodiles, the scientists said.

“In addition to the tail being weird-looking, it also made perfect sense,” said Matthew C. Lamanna, a paleontologist at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh, who reviewered the Nature paper.

David Hone, a paleontologist at Queen Mary University of London, lauded the specimen. “We don’t have too many good dinosaur tails, generally,” he said. “It’s really quite weird in lots of ways, which is really interesting and really neat.”

But, he added, “I’m extremely unconvinced by some of the ecological interpretations that they placed on it.”

Hone said the small-scale experiments were intriguing, but that it was too much of a stretch to claim that Spinosaurus was a fast enough swimmer to chase down prey in the water. “It’s not that they’re wrong,” he said. “It’s just I don’t think you can support that argument with the available data.”

In 2014, Ibrahim described a fossil unearthed in Morocco, arguing that it possessed features — crocodilelike jaws, dense bones that might have served as ballast, flat feet that resembled paddles — that seemed suited for life in water.

But not everyone was convinced. Scientists studied one incomplete skeleton that did not look like an adept swimmer, leading many paleontologists to presume that Spinosaurus lived a life similar to grizzly bears today: on land most of the time, occasionally wading into shallow water.

“We didn’t really have a motor, a propulsive structure that would really plausibly demonstrate how this animal would actually move through the water,” Ibrahim said. “There is a deeply entrenched dogma that essentially says dinosaurs never truly invaded the aquatic world.”

Unlike the tails of most carnivorous dinosaurs, Spinosaurus’ tail bones were not interlocked, and that suggests the tail could wiggle more, in a snakelike motion. To buttress that assertion, Ibrahim reached out to Stephanie E. Pierce, a professor of organismic and evolutionary biology at Harvard who reconstructs the motions of extinct animals.

Pierce and a Harvard colleague, George V. Lauder, who studies the biomechanics of fish, used an apparatus in which a two-dimensional piece of flexible plastic in the shape of the tail was attached to a robotic arm lowered into water. “It produced way more thrust than other dinosaur tails; more in line with what you expect to see in a modern semiaquatic animal like a crocodile or a salamander or a newt,” Pierce said.