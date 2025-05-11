Straka outduels Lowry to win Truist Championship at Philly Cricket for 2nd victory of the season

FLOURTOWN, Pa. — Sepp Straka seized the lead with a par on the 16th hole and shot a 2-under 68, outdueling Shane Lowry on Sunday in the final round of the Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club for his second victory of the season.
After Lowry missed the green with his tee shot at the 212-yard, par-3 16th, Straka hit to approximately 30 feet. Lowry chipped out of the heavy rough but failed to convert a 6-foot par putt, falling a shot behind.
Lowry missed a potential tying 22-footer for birdie at the lengthy par-4 17th and after driving into trouble at the stout 514-yard, par-4 closing hole, he finished with a three-putt bogey.
A tense back-nine duel between the two had an anticlimactic ending as Straka made a no-pressure, two-putt par and joined Rory McIlroy (three victories) as a multiple winner on tour this season. The Austrian who played college golf at Georgia also won The American Express in January and now has four career wins.
The Truist was another miss for Lowry, whose last PGA Tour victory was the 2019 British Open. He won the European tour's BMW PGA Championship in 2022.
Lowry's even-par 70 left him in a tie for second with Justin Thomas (67), who made a late run at the leaders.
Patrick Cantlay (65), Jacob Bridgeman (65) and Tommy Fleetwood 65) finished tied for fourth at 12 under.
McIlroy, the defending champion and four-time event winner at Quail Hollow, its usual venue, never really got going and closed with a 2-under 68. Playing in his first individual tournament since completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters, McIlroy shot 68 and was in a group in seventh place at 10 under.