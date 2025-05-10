Straka, Lowry handle blustery conditions at Truist, head into final round tied at Philly Cricket

FLOURTOWN, Pa. — Sepp Straka is looking to become the second multiple-event winner of the PGA Tour season. Shane Lowry is seeking his first individual title since 2019.
Straka shot a 4-under 66 and Lowry had a 67 in blustery conditions Saturday to share the lead heading into the final round at The Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course.
The pairing of the two in the final round of the Truist Championship couldn't stack up more differently. Straka is ready for the stress that comes with the last pairing in the final round, while Lowry is comfortable with the final-round pressure as he works to end a lengthy winless run.
''All you can do is try to focus on what you can control, and that is your target, try to hit your number, and try to make a good swing,'' said Straka, a winner at The American Express in January who would join three-time winner Rory McIlroy with a victory Sunday. ''You're going to feel terrible while trying to do it, but that's just part of it. That kind of makes it fun when you are able to pull it off.''
Meanwhile, Lowry is confident that he has put himself in a position to win an individual title for the first time since the 2019 British Open.
''Keep knocking on the door, and eventually you'll go through it. I feel like I've done a good job of it this season, last season. It does get frustrating sometimes,'' said Lowry, who teamed with McIlroy to win a team event in New Orleans last year. ''I'm going to go out and give my best. If it's good tomorrow, that will be great.''
Straka started the round two strokes behind and offset his only bogey with five birdies — two in the final four holes — and made a clutch par putt from 16 1/2 feet at the 18th.
Lowry moved into a tie for the lead by matching Straka's birdie on the downwind 489-yard, par-4 17th and will be paired with the 32-year-old Austrian on Sunday in the final round of the sixth of signature event of the PGA Tour season.