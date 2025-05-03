Stowers hits a game-ending grand slam as the Marlins beat the Athletics 9-6

MIAMI — Kyle Stowers hit a game-ending grand slam for his second homer of the day, sending the Miami Marlins to a 9-6 victory over Mason Miller and the Athletics on Saturday.
The Marlins were down to their last out when Stowers drove a 101.7 mph fastball from Miller deep to left-center for his sixth homer of the season. He also hit a tying two-run shot in the third against Osvaldo Bido.
It was Stowers' second multihomer performance in the last three games. He also went deep twice in a 12-7 loss at the Dodgers on Wednesday.
Javier Sanoja had two hits and scored two runs for Miami, which had lost six in a row. Lake Bachar (2-0) pitched two innings for the win.
Brent Rooker, JJ Bleday and Luis Urías homered for the A's, who had won five of six. Jacob Wilson had two hits and scored twice.
The A's grabbed a 5-4 lead on Nick Kurtz's sacrifice fly in the sixth. Gio Urshela added an RBI double in the eighth.
Miller (0-1) came in to pitch the ninth and hit leadoff batter Matt Mervis. Connor Norby and Dane Myers struck out before Mervis advanced to third on Sanoja's double.
Miller uncorked a wild pitch on a full-count offering to Ronny Simon, scoring Mervis. The closer then walked Xavier Edwards before Stowers went deep.