Story's go-ahead homer helps Red Sox snap 5-game skid in 5-1 win over Braves

Down 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh, the Braves got the potential tying run to first base with two outs. Olson hit a grounder 112.7 mph to Story at shortstop. Story made a diving stop and his throw to first appeared to pull first baseman Abraham Toro off the bag. Toro then threw home, attempting to throw out Luke Williams. But, Toro's throw was errant, allowing Williams to reach home.