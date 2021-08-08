Storms Take Edge Off Minnesota Drought

Much Needed Rainfall on Saturday

We picked up some much needed rainfall across the region late Friday and into Saturday. Some spots saw more than 2" to 3" southwest and southeast of the Twin Cities. However, there were a few spots in the southern metro that got close to 1".

Sunday Severe Threat

According to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center, there is an isolated risk of strong to severe storms southeast of the Twin Cities late Sunday.

Simulated Radar AM Sunday to PM Monday

Here's NOAA's HRRR simulated radar from AM Sunday to PM Monday, which shows lingering showers and storms across the region on Sunday, especially in the morning. Precipitation chances should dwindle as we head through the day with dry weather in place on Monday.

Rainfall Potential Through AM Monday

Unfortunately, weather conditions will continue to be unsettled early Sunday, but the heaviest rains will shift southeast of the Twin Cities with some 1" to 2" + tallies possible.

Drought Update

The US Drought Monitor released their latest drought update on Thursday, which suggested that drought conditions continue to deepen across the state. Last week, nearly 22% of the state was in an extreme drought, now nearly 35% is in an extreme drought. Severe drought conditions have expanded to nearly 80% of the state, including the Twin Cities.

Precipitation Departure From Average Since Jan. 1st

Prior to Saturday's rain, many locations across the region were several inches below average precipitation since January 1st. Other than Wausau and Rhinelander, most locations are still several inches below average since the beginning of the year. In fact, Minneapolis was at its 20th driest start to any year on record. Fargo was at the 6th driest and Milwaukee 2nd driest.

Sunday Weather Outlook

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Sunday shows near average temperatures in place for early August. However, spotty showers and storms will be in place across parts of the region during the day, especially in the morning and again in the afternoon.

Minneapolis Meteograms

The meteograms for Minneapolis on Sunday shows temps warming from near 70F in the morning to the lower 80s in the afternoon. Lingering showers and storms will be possible in the morning and again later in the day. South winds could gust up close to 15mph through the day.

Regional Weather Outlook for Sunday

The weather outlook across the region on Saturday shows near average temps across eastern parts Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, while folks in western Minnesota and across the Dakotas will warm to above average levels once again.

Extended Weather Outlook for Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook for Minneapolis shows near average temps in place again on Sunday as our storm system slowly pushes east. Skies will clear and temps will warm to above average levels once again early next week. In fact, highs will approach 90F on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday which will be nearly +5F to +10F above average.

Weather Outlook Through Early Next Week

Here's the extended weather outlook through the weekend and into early next week, which shows unsettled weather moving through much of the Midwest on Sunday. Another storm will approach from the west early next week, but the bulk of the precipitation will fall north of the Twin Cities.

Regional Rainfall Potential Through 7PM Monday

Here's the rainfall potential through 7PM Sunday, which shows pockets of heavy rains across parts of the region, including Eastern Minnesota into Central Wisconsin. It has been very dry across much of the Midwest, so any rain we can get is good news!

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows warmer than average temps continuing across much of northern tier of the nation, including the Upper Midwest.

Storms Take Edge Off Minnesota Drought

By Paul Douglas

It turns out the trees are just as stressed as we are, changing colors prematurely, even losing leaves - in early August. I sense an early and somewhat muted fall color season across the state.

I don't think I've ever been happier tracking red blobs on Doppler over a summer weekend. Thunderstorms mushrooming to life along an irritable warm frontal boundary dumped out a few inches of water on parts of southern Minnesota. If we can pick up 3 or 4 similar rainfall events between now and when the ground freezes up in November, we might just be able to pull out of the drought. Not likely in 2021,it's but certainly possible.

After a stormy start over southern Minnesota skies brighten today with a few spotty T-storms later on. Sweaty 80s through midweek with isolated storms, but a Canadian cool front provides slight cooling by Friday.

We will see a few 90s this week, and during the State Fair. That said, I am seeing more frequent cool fronts on the maps as Canada cools. I don't take warm fronts for granted.

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY:Unsettled, few T-storms. Winds: S 5-10. High: 81.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of showers & Storms. Winds: SE 5. Low: 72.

MONDAY: Hot, hazy sunshine. Winds: SE 5-10. High: 91.

TUESDAY: Partly sweaty, few T-storms. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 73. High: 90.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sun, still very warm. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 69. High: 90.

THURSDAY: Sunny and less humid. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 68. High: 85.

FRIDAY: Comfortable with a hint of smoke. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 63. High: 79.

SATURDAY:Smoky-blue sky, turning warmer. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 61. High: 86.

This Day in Weather History

August 8th

1930: A record high of 102 is set at Redwood Falls.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

August 8th

Average High: 82F(Record: 96F set in 2010)

Average Low: 63F (Record: 47Fset in 1888)

Record Rainfall: 2.22" set in 1987

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 8th

Sunrise: 6:07am

Sunset: 8:29pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14hours & 23minutes

Daylight LOSTsinceyesterday: ~ 2 minute & 36 seconds

Daylight LOSTsince SummerSolstice (June 20th): ~1 Hour & 14 Minutes

Moon Phase for August 8th at Midnight

0.7 Days Before New Moon

What's in the Night Sky?

"Moon and Gemini stars On the mornings of August 5 and 6, 2021, you'll find thewaning crescentmoon in front of the constellationGemini the Twins. Gemini's two brightest stars,CastorandPollux, represent twin brothers in Greek mythology. These two stars don't look alike. Pollux is slightly brighter than Castor and more golden in color. But no two bright stars in our sky lie so near one another. Their brightness and proximity have made Castor and Pollux a symbol of brotherly love for centuries. Ancient tale of the Twins There are multiple versions of the ancient tale of the Twins. In Greek mythology, both Castor and Pollux were born from the same mortal mother,Leda, with different fathers. Castor, the mortal brother, was sired by Tyndareus, a mortal king of Sparta. Pollux, the immortal brother, was the son ofZeus, the king of the gods, who seduced Leda in the form of a swan. It's said that – when the mortal brother Castor was slain in battle – his immortal brother Pollux was inconsolable. He begged his father Zeus to relieve him of the bonds of immortality. Zeus granted his request, and so Pollux joined his brother in death, choosing togetherness with his brother over eternal life. According to the legend, Zeus allowed the brothers to live together in the heavens as the constellation Gemini the Twins."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

National High Temps Sunday

The weather outlook on Sunday shows near average temps across the Eastern US with above average temps across parts of the Midwest and Plains. Some of the coolest weather will be found in the Western US, where readings will be nearly -5F to -10F below average.

National Weather Outlook

The national weather outlook through the rest of the weekend and early next shows unsettled weather moving through the Upper Midwest and into the Great Lakes Region. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with locally heavy rains. There will also be lingering T-Showers across the coastal communities in the Southeast, where heavy rainfall has been present over the last several days.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center areas of heavy rainfall will be possible across parts of the Midwest over the next several days. There will also be a few heavy pockets of rain across the Mid-Atlantic States and in southern Arizona, where monsoon storms will continue.

Climate Stories

"The Fascinating Science Behind Body Temperature and Why It Matters for a Warming Planet"

"Every year, athletes the world over train and sweat in scorching environments in an effort to improveendurance and skills or win a coveted roster spot. While covering the struggle to land a professional football position, writer Hunter S. Thompson quoted legendary Oakland Raiders ownerAl Davis, "Speed kills." According to Davis, everything else in the game can be taught, but speed is a gift from God. Speed may give athletes an edge over slower opponents, but it's never killed anyone on the field of play. Heat, on the other hand, has. In increasingly competitive pursuits, on a warming planet, heat is killing more and more people every year. According to scientists, extreme weather events are likely to becomemore frequent and intenseas a result of climate change.Five million deathsglobally are attributed to extreme temperatures, with nearly37% of heat-related deathsdirectly tied to climate change. Extreme cold claims more lives than extreme heat, but the balance is shifting, with heat-related deaths increasing."

See more from Elemental HERE:

"Farmworkers are dying in extreme heat. Few standards exist to protect them"

"As he neared the end of his shift July 29 on a hops field in Washington's Yakima County, Florencio Gueta-Vargas collapsed. That day, temperatures would reach triple digits. When he didn't return home, his family went searching at the field where he worked; a relative told them that the truck he drove was still at the farm's main office. That's where a sheriff's deputy told the family Gueta-Vargas had died. Gueta-Vargas, 69, had not been taken to the hospital, but instead directly to a local morgue. The family believesGueta-Vargas' deathcould have been prevented. He was not ill, his daughter Lorena Gonzalez said. He often advised his daughters to rest their own bodies as he sipped on a drink in a lawn chair in the family's driveway, where he'd sit after work each day."

See more from PBS HERE:

"Severe drought is forcing one of Sonoma's best Syrah vineyards to make no wine"

"Because of drought, one of Sonoma County's best Syrah vineyards will bear no fruit this year. The grapevines at Griffin's Lair Vineyard in Petaluma are parched, said owner John Flynn. Unlike the typical lush, full, green canopies that you'd expect to see this time of year, as harvest approaches, the vines look haggard and weak. Some leaves are already turning brown. With no water available to give them, Flynn made the decision this week to drop the entire crop, which in a good year would supply Pinot Noir and Syrah grapes to eight wineries including Pax and Spottswoode. It's the best way to ensure the crop's survival, he said."

See more from SF Chronicle HERE:

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter@TNelsonWX