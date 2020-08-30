Storms Possible Sunday Night Into Monday

Going through Sunday Night into Monday morning a cold front will help bring some showers and thunderstorms west to east across the state. (Loop: Forecast radar from 7 PM Sunday Night through 1 PM Monday. Source: Tropical Tidbits.)

The highest chance for any strong storms from this batch of rain moving through would be out in western Minnesota, but the severe weather threat should decrease as we head into Sunday Night and the rain moves east. Large hail and damaging winds would be the main threats.

The heaviest rain is expected across northern Minnesota, where rainfall amounts up to an inch could be possible. Across central and southern Minnesota, rainfall totals up to a half an inch are expected.

_______________________________________________

Fairly Nice Week Of Weather Expected

The first thing I think of when I look at these temperatures through the work week is - wow, is this going to be a nice way to begin September! If the State Fair were occurring, I can't imagine how packed the Fairgrounds would be. Highs will be in the 70s to end August Monday and for the first several days of September. Rain chances exist early Monday, and then again Wednesday Night (mainly to the north of the Twin Cities) as a cold front swings through. That'll help knock temperatures back to around 70F to end the week.

We'll see some stronger wind gusts at times this week. The strongest are expected behind that cold front heading into Thursday when wind gusts out of the west to west-northwest up to 30 mph are possible.

_______________________________________________



August Is Almost Over!

Monday is the last day of August - and it feels like this Summer has quickly flown by, even with everything going on in the world. Through Saturday, the average temperature has been about 2F degrees above average in the Twin Cities as we quickly made up ground vs. where we were at over the past week or so. Rainfall is about a half an inch below average.

While we started the month on the colder end of the scale, our average temperature made leaps and jumps into the above average range over the past week or so. Our average temperature last Wednesday was 14F degrees above average (high was 92F, low was 76F)!

_______________________________________________

Cooler Than Average Weather In The Extended Outlook

We got some blues on both the 6-10 day and 8-14 day temperature outlooks, indicating the potential for below average temperatures as we head through the first and second weeks of September. Models are advertising a dip in temperatures as we head into the time frame with cool air moving out of Canada.

This Tuesday does mark the first day of meteorological autumn, and it could definitely feel like it as we head into Labor Day and the few days after that as models are indicating highs in the 60s in the Twin Cities. It might be time to snatch the sweatshirt out of the closet and go get your pumpkin spice everything - at least for a few days. As you can see, the GFS does point to a warm up heading into that next weekend.

_______________________________________________

Lows From Sunday Morning

_______________________________________________

The Backwards Summer of 2020

By Paul Douglas

If 2020 was a movie I would have walked out by now. At least we've enjoyed a pretty nice summer, all things considered. Plenty of warm, sunny days. Only one "mega-rain" event near the Mankato area. Mostly-small tornadoes and hail events. It could have been worse.

It has been a backwards summer. June (normally wet and thundery) was relatively warm, sunny and dry. And August (normally sunny and dry) has brought monsoon rains. Why should any of this make sense.

According to Dr. Mark Seeley meteorological summer (June, July and August) will rank among the 5 warmest statewide, historically.

A wet start gives way to afternoon sunshine, with dry weather and comfortable temperatures into Saturday. A steadier, more widespread rain event Sunday (more typical of early October) ushers the coolest air since mid-May into the state. Highs will hold in the 50s and low 60s the first half of next week, with the first frost of the season up north. Yes, it's premature to be using the F-word. More lukewarm days are coming. I think.

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Wet start, PM sunshine. Wake up 61. High 74. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mild sunshine, not bad. Wake up 56. High 76. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Warm sunshine, still feels like summer. Wake up 58. High 81. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: Gusty and cooler with some sun. Wake up 60. High 73. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 15-25 mph.

FRIDAY: Blue sky. Take a comp day. Wake up 56. High 79. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 8-13 mph.

SATURDAY: Warm breeze, nicer day of weekend. Wake up 65. High 84. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Soaking rain possible. Wake up 64. High 72. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind NE 10-20 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

August 31st

1949: The earliest snowfall on record for Minnesota occurs on this date. A trace of snow is recorded at the new Duluth airport.

1947: A tornado hits Le Center, killing one person.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

August 31st

Average High: 78F (Record: 94F set in 1907)

Average Low: 59F (Record: 40F set in 1974)

Average Precipitation: 0.12" (Record: 1.50" set in 1914)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 31st

Sunrise: 6:34 AM

Sunset: 7:50 PM

*Length Of Day: 13 hours, 16 minutes and 14 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~3 minutes and 0 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 13 Hours Of Daylight? September 6th (12 hours, 58 minutes, and 2 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/After 7 AM?: September 22nd (7:00 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/Before 7:30 PM?: September 11th (7:30 PM)

_______________________________________________

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

As we look at Monday in the Twin Cities, a few showers or storms will be possible early in the day with a mix of sun and clouds expected as we head into the afternoon hours. Highs will climb into the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the northwest to west-northwest around 10 mph.

We'll be watching some stronger wind gusts Monday in the Twin Cities up to around 15 mph out of the northwest.

A few showers and storms will still be possible during the morning hours Monday across portions of southern and eastern Minnesota but for the most part the afternoon should be drier with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will range from the mid-60s up north to the mid-70s in southern Minnesota.

We'll see below-average temperatures across the state Monday - up to about 10F degrees up across northwestern Minnesota. The average high in the Twin Cities for August 31st is 78F.

As mentioned above, a very nice stretch of weather is ahead this week with the only chances of rain early Monday and Wednesday Night (mainly off to the north of the Cities). Highs will climb back to around average Wednesday, but with another cold front moving through they'll be back around 70F by Thursday and Friday - about 6F degrees below average.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

For the last day of August Monday, we'll watch a cold front sinking south and east across the Great Lakes to the Southern Plains with showers and thunderstorms. A stationary front and slow-moving area of low pressure will bring rain from Oklahoma to the Mid-Atlantic states. Some rain and snow will be possible in the Northern Rockies.

Areas of heavy rain will be possible through Tuesday from the Central Plains into portions of the Mid-Atlantic and portions of the Florida Gulf Coast, where rainfall amounts of at least 1-3" are possible.

Meanwhile... winter is coming, of course. And Sunday into Monday we are watching the chance of some rain/snow and maybe accumulating snow across portions of the Northern Rockies. Only a couple of inches can be expected... but just a sign that we'll be looking at more snow maps soon enough.

_______________________________________________

Tropical Outlook

We are tracking a handful of systems in the Atlantic, two of which have a high chance of becoming a tropical system in the next five days. Here's the latest information from the National Hurricane Center as of Sunday afternoon:

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

200 PM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A westward-moving tropical wave accompanied by a broad low pressure area is located over the eastern Caribbean Sea just west of the Windward Islands. Associated shower and thunderstorm activity continues to show signs of organization, and environmental conditions are expected to gradually become more conducive for development. A tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or two while the system moves moves westward at about 15 mph across the central Caribbean Sea. Interests in Jamaica, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala and Yucatan should monitor the progress of this disturbance.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent.

2. An area of low pressure is expected to form off the southeastern coast of the United States in a day or two. Subsequent development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle of the week while the system moves northeastward or east-northeastward, initially parallel to the southeastern coast of the U.S. and then away from land.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...60 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.

3. A new tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa in a couple of days. Gradual development of this system will be possible through the end of the week while it moves slowly westward over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.

4. A westward-moving tropical wave is located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean, several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system is producing limited shower activity, and further development is becoming less likely due to unfavorable environmental conditions.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.

_______________________________________________

Climate change may make extreme hurricane rainfall five times more likely, study says

More from CBS News: "Before Hurricane Laura battered Louisiana, it drenched the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba with deadly rainfall, killing at least 23 people outside the U.S. Because of their mountainous terrain and vulnerability to flash flooding and landslides, the Caribbean islands are particularly susceptible to a warming climate, which causes tropical systems to get considerably wetter. According to a new study, "considerably" may mean a 5 times greater likelihood of extreme hurricane rainfall in a warmer world."

Climate change is threatening to create a new housing crisis in America

More from Business Insider: "As climate change continues to increase the frequency and intensity of storms, and as sea level rise and coastal erosion push storm damage further inland, millions of additional American properties are at risk for catastrophic damage each year. A major report released in June shows that federal flood maps underestimate the number of homes and businesses at risk of flooding by a stunning 67%. The cost of this flooding, much of it coming from hurricanes and other storms, is staggering. Between 1980 and 2019, the cost of storm damage in the United States has totaled $1.75 trillion. That is $300 billion more than the estimated total value of all property that sits within 700 feet of the US coastline."

What Climate Change Does to the Human Body

More from Scientific American: "The wildfire season is off to a roaring start. The hot summer is worsening drought and drying out vegetation—an unfortunately ideal environment for wildfires to rage. But that’s just one consequence of global warming; it’s also leading to flooding, torrential rainstorms and heat-related deaths. In fact, the climate crisis has led to a widespread public health crisis. And as an ear, nose and throat physician, I see the effects more and more often. I vividly remember a patient who came in late for her appointment during a July heat wave. When I walked in, she said, “I’m so sorry I’m late, I was up all night walking my grandbaby around the train station.” Without air conditioning at home, the child was sweating through her clothes in the heat of the night, putting her at risk for dehydration."