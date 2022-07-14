Strong Storms Possible Thursday Night

Loop from 10 PM Thursday through 1 PM Friday.

As we head through Thursday Night into early Friday we will watch showers and thunderstorms develop across parts of western/central Minnesota, moving their way south and eastward through the overnight hours into Friday morning. Timing into the metro would be within a few hours around the morning commute.

The storms through Thursday Night could be on the strong side, with a Slight Risk (threat level 2 of 5) in place across western Minnesota. Damaging winds would be the greatest risk from the storms, but some large hail can't be ruled out.

Storms Push Out Friday Morning

As storms depart the state on Friday, a few of them out across southeastern Minnesota could still be on the strong side with a damaging wind threat. A Marginal Risk (threat level 1 of 5) is in place. While a shower or storm could redevelop across the risk area in the afternoon, the primary threat of strong storms would be in the morning.

While you do see storm icons across southern and eastern Minnesota on Friday, those will mainly be during the early morning hours across the region with sunnier skies by the afternoon. Again, a random pop-up shower or storm can't be ruled out in the afternoon mainly in southeastern parts of the state. Highs will be in the 80s across much of the state - holding back in the 70s in the Arrowhead with 60s along the North Shore.

So we have the chance of those early morning storms in the Twin Cities, otherwise, we'll see sunnier skies return by the afternoon hours. Temperatures only bottom out around 70F in the morning hours before climbing to the upper 80s for highs.

Warm Weekend With Storms Possible Saturday

As we look to the weekend, we will have to watch the potential of a few pop-up showers and storms on Saturday - but the threat looks to be on the lower end right now (say 20-40%). Most of the day will be dry across the state with highs in the mid to upper 80s in the Twin Cities. As we watch a heat bubble across the central United States this weekend, some of that heat makes it up this way with highs around 90F on Sunday and into the low 90s on Monday. Both of those days should feature sunny skies.

Hot Weather Into Next Week

Monday looks to be the warmest day of the stretch at this time, but a stretch of 90F (or near 90F) degree days are expected through at least the middle of next week in the metro - highs which will be 5-10 degrees above average for the middle of July.

Drought Creeps Farther Into The Metro

The latest Drought Monitor was released on Thursday, and it's not good news across the Twin Cities metro down toward the Mankato region as drought has expanded since last week. Almost 3% of the state is now under Moderate Drought, with 11% of Minnesota abnormally dry (all St. Cloud southward, and down from 17% last week as some of it across southern Minnesota was taken out).

You can see over the past 30 days these areas are still running at least 1.5-3" below average rainfall-wise, helping to lead to the expanding drought.

That drought area is a little better outlined in the 90-day anomaly, with these areas running at least an inch below average.

Moderate Drought Creeps Back Into MSP Metro

By Paul Douglas

Beware of "nocturnal thunderstorms", storms that light up the sky after dark. Nighttime storms are a unique feature of the Plains and Midwest. Rising thermals during the day dissipate after sundown, allowing low-level jet stream winds to focus a firehose of moisture and energy on warm frontal boundaries. The result: clusters, lines and cyclonic swirls of thunderstorms capable of continuous lightning, flooding rains, hail and damaging winds. Good times.

Last night's storms may have taken the edge off moderate drought creeping back into the metro area (driest over the southern suburbs).

May and June are historically soggy, but our weather tends to dry out in July, and many summers we see "flash drought" conditions in August.

After tripping over puddles this morning the sun comes out this afternoon with swamplike humidity levels spilling into the weekend. Saturday should be dry, with 90s Sunday into much of next week, maybe upper 90s Tuesday. A Small Cooler Advisory has been issued - drink responsibly.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

FRIDAY: Wet start, then some sun. Wake up 70. High 88. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind NE 7-12 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and sticky. Wake up 70. High 87. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 3-8 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny and hot. Wake up 71. High 91. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and stinking hot. Wake up 74. High 93. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Free sauna. Few T-storms around. Wake up 76. High 96. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind SW 15-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Windy and less humid. Stray shower. Wake up 73. High 89. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NW 15-25 mph.

THURSDAY: Blue sky, more Dog Days. Wake up 72. High 90. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 8-13 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

July 15th

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 15 minutes, and 48 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 1 minute and 37 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 15 Hours Of Daylight?: July 24 (14 hours, 58 minutes, 52 seconds)

*When Does The Sun Start Rising At/After 6 AM?: August 3rd (6:00 AM)

*When Does The Sun Start Setting At/Before 8:30 PM?: August 8th (8:29 PM)

This Day in Weather History

July 15th

National Weather Forecast

On Friday, a batch of showers and storms will continue to move southeastward across the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes/Ohio Valley, some of which could be strong. We'll watch the chance of storms in the Southeast as well as parts of the western mountains and Northern Plains.

We'll be watching a couple of pockets of heavier rain across the country through the first half of the weekend - one across the Upper Midwest (particularly with storms Thursday Night into Friday) and another in the Southeast and along the Gulf Coast. In both of these areas, rainfall amounts of at least 2-3" can be expected.

Why the U.S. doesn't have the best sunscreens in the world

More from Marketplace: "Summer is here, and so is the season for sunscreens. But sunblock in the U.S. can make a person's skin feel oily or look milky, and that has a direct influence on consumer shopping habits. Amanda Mull, a staff writer at The Atlantic, recently wrote about why other countries have better sunscreen. Filters, the ingredients that protect people from ultraviolet rays, are limited and not as advanced in the United States compared to formulas manufactured in Europe or Asia, Mull said. "Marketplace" host Amy Scott spoke with Mull to find out just how far behind the U.S. is in terms of UV-blocking technology and how it affects people's use of sunscreen."

Science Satellite Dodges Threatening Space Junk on Just 8 Hours Notice

More from Gizmodo: "Mission controllers with the European Space Agency were forced to relocate a science satellite upon detecting a threatening piece of space junk, and they did so with very little time to spare—just 8 hours notice, which isn't a lot of time when it comes to managing objects in space. ESA's Swarm satellite constellation launched in 2013, and it's being used to unlock the mysteries of Earth's geomagnetic field. The mission uses three satellites, named Alpha, Bravo and Charlie, to measure magnetic signals originating from Earth's core, and also the planet's crust, oceans, and parts of the atmosphere."

NASA: June 2022 tied as Earth's warmest June on record

More from Yale Climate Connections: "June 2022 was tied with 2020 as the warmest June on record, NASA reported on July 14: 1.18 degrees Celsius (2.12°F) above the 1880-1920 period, its best estimate for when preindustrial temperatures last occurred. However, NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information, or NCEI, reported June 2022 was the sixth-warmest June since global record-keeping began in 1880. The month was 0.87 degree Celsius (1.57°F) above the 20th-century average. The European Copernicus Climate Change Service rated June 2022 as the third-warmest June on record, as did the Japan Meteorological Agency. Minor differences in the agencies' rankings can result from the different ways they treat data-sparse regions such as the Arctic. The discrepancy between a sixth-warmest June (NOAA) and warmest June (NASA) may seem large, but it turns out that the top six warmest Junes in the historical record are close to being tied, being separated by only 0.08 degree Celsius (0.14°F) in the NOAA database."

- D.J. Kayser