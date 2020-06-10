MILWAUKEE — Gusty winds and heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal left thousands without power in Wisconsin, brought down trees and caused some localized flooding.

We Energies was working to restore service to some 13,500 customers, mainly in southeastern Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service issued a gale warning through Wednesday evening on Lake Michigan because of the possibility of strong winds creating waves of 6 to 10 feet. Forecasters warned boaters, swimmers and paddlers to stay out of the water because life-threatening waves and currents are predicted.

In western Wisconsin, the heavy rain washed out portions of some roads in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties and caused minor flooding.