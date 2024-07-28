The Twin Cities can expect thunderstorms Sunday night and early Monday morning, with the potential for heavy rain.

According to the National Weather Service, storms are likely to start in the metro by 8 p.m. Sunday, with rain falling until almost 7 a.m. Monday.

Weather service meteorologist Michelle Margraf said it's not likely the storms will become severe, but they could bring lots of rain.

"Any of these thunderstorms could produce a lot of water," she said. "The biggest threat with these is there's just a lot of water in the atmosphere."

Margraf said there could be more storms Wednesday, adding to an already wet year.

Already this year, the Twin Cities have seen almost 2 feet of precipitation. That's above the 19 inches the state Department of Natural Resources says the area normally has by this time of year, but behind the record-wettest year in 2014. That year, a combination of snow early in the year and major storms in the spring and summer added up to almost 30 inches of precipitation by the end of July.

Between storms, Margraf said the weather will stay hot and humid, with high temperatures in the upper 80s and heat indexes around 90 through the next week.