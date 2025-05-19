Storms and tornadoes across central US kill dozens and damage homes

LONDON, Ky. — Officials in Kansas and Texas were evaluating damage on Monday after tornadoes touched down overnight, just days after more than two dozen people were killed in storms that swept through parts of the Midwest and South.
Kentucky was hardest hit by last week's storms. A devastating tornado damaged hundreds of homes, tossed vehicles, left many homeless, and killed at least 19 people, most of them in southeastern Laurel County.
''We have 1,001 things going on. But we're managing it. And we're going to get it all cleaned up,'' said London Mayor Randall Weddle at the city's small airport, which was a beehive of cleanup after it took a direct hit from a tornado. Officials were using it as a base to get water, food, diapers and other supplies out to the community.
Meteorologists predicted a fresh ''multi-day'' mix of dangerous weather conditions across the central U.S. with heavy rains, thunderstorms and potential tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.
Kentucky cleans up
The Kentucky storms emerged from a weather system Friday that killed seven in Missouri and two in northern Virginia, authorities said. Damage assessments were underway Sunday as Kentucky readied its request for federal disaster assistance, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
In London, city worker Ashley Taylor was back at work Monday loading doughnuts to take to a hospital and dispatch center even though there was a tarp on her roof. She was lucky — the houses across her street were destroyed late Friday night.
She survived the storm with nine other people and three dogs in the crawl space of a neighbor's home,