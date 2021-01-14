Much of the southern half of Minnesota is in line for a hefty snowfall Thursday into Friday with blizzard conditions expected across the western part of the state.

A winter storm warning will go into effect at noon Thursday and remain in place until 6 p.m. Friday covering an area along the I-35 corridor from the southern Twin Cities suburbs south to the Iowa border. Between 6 and 10 inches of snow is forecast to fall in the Twin Cities with up to a foot possible in places such as Fairmont, Mankato and Albert Lea, the National Weather Service said.

The north metro is under a winter weather advisory for slightly lesser amounts, the weather service said.

Winds gusting to 30 mph could also make for hazardous travel, the weather service said.

"Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," the weather service said. "Gusty winds could bring down tree branches."

A blizzard warning will go into effect across west central Minnesota Thursday afternoon as winds kicks up to near 50 mph. After reaching a balmy 40 degrees early Thursday, Redwood Falls and places such as Worthington, Slayton, Willmar and Alexandria will see temperatures drop and between 3 and 7 inches of snowfall by Friday afternoon when the storm is set to wind down, the weather service said.

Lesser amounts are expected in an area from Fergus Falls to Brainerd to Hayward, Wis.

Precipitation will start as rain and freezing rain in the Twin Cities Thursday morning and turn to snow by midday. The heaviest snow is expected to fall Thursday night into Friday morning, the weather service said.

The last measurable snowfall in the Twin Cities was on Dec. 29 when 2.4 inches of snow fell. Since then, the metro area has received only trace amounts of snow twice during January, on the 4th and 9th. Since Dec. 1, just over 12 inches of snow has fallen in the Twin Cities. That is about 4.5 inches below average, according to the Minnesota Climatology Office.

