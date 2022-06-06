Atlanta Dream (7-4, 3-3 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (5-5, 2-4 Western Conference)
Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Storm host the Atlanta Dream.
Seattle went 21-11 overall last season while going 11-5 at home. The Storm averaged 21.3 assists per game on 31.0 made field goals last season.
Atlanta went 8-24 overall a season ago while going 4-12 on the road. The Dream averaged 8.9 steals, 4.6 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.
INJURIES: Storm: None listed.
Dream: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Sapporo rejects holding referendum over bidding for Olympics
Japan's northern city of Sapporo on Monday rejected holding a referendum to give voters a choice over bidding for the 2030 Winter Olympics.
Sports
Auburn-UCLA regional title game suspended by lightning
The championship game of the Auburn Regional has been suspended due to lightning and will resume Monday.
Sports
Stanford stays alive with 8-4 victory over Texas State
Carter Graham hit two home runs, Drew Bowser hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh inning and No. 2 overall seed Stanford pulled away for an 8-4 victory over Texas State on Sunday night, forcing a Monday showdown between the schools for the Stanford Regional title.
Sports
Storm set to play the Dream Tuesday
Atlanta Dream (7-4, 3-3 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (5-5, 2-4 Western Conference)
Sports
Minnesota visits New York following Ionescu's 31-point outing
Minnesota Lynx (3-8, 1-4 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (3-8, 3-3 Eastern Conference)