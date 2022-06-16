SEATTLE — Sue Bird, who is the WNBA all-time assists leader and arguably the greatest player in Storm history, is retiring at the end of the season.

Bird made the announcement Thursday morning via social media: "I've decided this will be my final year. I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first," along with two pictures of her in a Storm jersey last season and playing basketball as a child years ago.

The 41-year-old veteran who has played 19 seasons over 21 years since being taken No. 1 overall by the Storm in the 2002 WNBA draft has led Seattle to four league championships. The 12-time WNBA All-Star is the only player to win league championships in three different decades.

In addition to tallying the most assists (3,114) in WNBA history, Bird is No. 1 in games played (599), second in career 3-pointers (965), fourth in steals (700) and seventh in points (6,639).

Bird considered retiring last year and admitted she returned due in part to a "One More Year" chant she received from fans following Seattle's loss in the second round of the playoffs, which ended the 2021 season.

The Seattle icon was also motivated to play at the new $1.15 billion Climate Pledge Arena.

Bird, who made $221,450 in 2021, voluntarily took a massive pay cut and signed a one-year deal worth $72,141, which helped the Storm re-sign Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd and Mercedes Russell while bringing in high-priced newcomers Gabby Williams and Briann January.

During an in-depth one-on-one interview before the season, Bird explained why she took less money this year.

"I play to win," she said. "I just want to be on a team that's able to win. What I find in sports, and this may be specific to women's sports, you get all the things you want when you win. You don't necessarily get those by looking at your bank account. Everyone has to figure that out for themselves, but that's what I found for me."

After a wobbly 5-4 start, the Storm is fourth in the WNBA standings at 9-5 and has a four-game winning streak heading into Friday's 4 p.m. PT game at Connecticut (11-4).

This season, Bird is averaging 7.8 points on 33.8% shooting — both career lows — while tallying 6.6 assists per game, which ranks third in the WNBA.

Bird missed three games while in the league's health and safety protocols and she sat out Tuesday's 81-79 win at Minnesota due to illness.

It's no coincidence Bird's announcement precedes Sunday's matchup against the New York Liberty, which will be played about 30 miles where the former Connecticut Huskies star grew up in Syosset, N.Y.

"Once I saw the schedule and once I started packing for this trip a little bit, I was like this is going to be my last time playing in New York and my last time playing in front of family and friends," Bird said in a video posted by the Storm on social media. "That's why the timing of this is what it is. I just really felt strongly about announcing my retirement and saying it was my last year so I can share that with my family and friends and all the people in New York who've watched me growing up so they can come and see my play for the last time in my home state.

"I'm excited about this, but it's also bittersweet, of course."

The tributes honoring Bird, who is expected to return Friday, began pouring in soon after her announcement.

___

(c)2022 The Seattle Times

Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.