More than 3,500 Xcel Energy customers in the Twin Cities metro area were without power as of 9 p.m. after a thunderstorm rolled through Monday evening.

The storm dropped just over a half-inch of rain as of 7 p.m., with wind gusts as high as 68 miles per hour in Woodbury, according to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service. Gusts reached higher than 40 mph in St. Paul, Brooklyn Center and Richfield.

The storm brought a tree down onto parked cars in Chaska, where branches up to 12 inches in diameter also fell in two other locations, the weather service said.

The metro area has received more than 11 inches of precipitation since June 1, nearly 4 inches above average, according to weather service. As of the same date last year, the area received just 1.8 inches of rain.