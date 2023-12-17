TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A storm dumped up to five inches (12.7 centimeters) of rain across Florida, flooding streets and causing the cancellation of boat parades and other holiday celebrations before moving up the East Coast on Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued several flood warnings and minor flooding advisories for a wide swath of the state, from the southwest Gulf Coast to Jacksonville. Major airports remained open, however, at the start of a busy holiday travel season.

''Today is not the day to go swimming or boating!'' Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Coastal advisories were issued for much of the state as strong winds churned waters in the Gulf and along the north Atlantic coast.

The storm could be good news for residents in southwest Florida who have been facing water restrictions and drought conditions heading into what normally is the region's dry season.

The storm was expected to continue gaining strength as it tracked along the Georgia and Carolina coasts, producing heavy rain and gusty winds, the National Weather Service said. Rainfall was expected to total 4 to 7 inches, with higher amounts possible in some areas, it said. The heaviest rainfall was expected through the afternoon before tapering off by late Sunday. Expected wind gusts of 35 mph to 45 mph could bring down trees, especially where the ground was saturated.

The National Weather Service also warned of 2 to 4 inches of rain in parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, with heaviest rain expected late Sunday night and possible urban and small stream flooding and at least minor flooding to some rivers through Monday. Forecasters also warned of strong winds in coastal areas, gale-force winds offshore, and moderate coastal flooding along Delaware Bay and widespread minor coastal flooding elsewhere.

The weather service said there is a slight risk of excessive rainfall over parts of New England through Monday morning, with the potential for flash flooding. Northern New England is expected to get the heaviest rain Monday through Tuesday morning.