Lake-effect snow blankets the Great Lakes as Thanksgiving travelers head home

The lake-effect storm began hitting the area Saturday near the Bills' stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Though the storm shifted south of the stadium by noon Sunday, snow continued to fall off and on through the day. Flurries began to fall more heavily just before kickoff. The game was played in chilly conditions with the game-time temperature at 27 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-3 Celsius), with the wind chill making it feel like 17 F (minus-8 C). The Bills often play in such conditions at home late in the season.