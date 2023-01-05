MADISON, Wis. — The city of Luck, Wisconsin, is living up to its namesake.
WISN-TV reported Thursday that someone bought a $15.1 million Megabucks-winning ticket at Wayne's Food Plus grocery store in the northwestern Wisconsin city. The winning numbers were 4-6-12-17-27-28. It's the largest Megabucks jackpot won since a $22.2 million jackpot in 2015.
Wayne's Food Plus store manager Paul Wondra says the ticket buyer "truly got lucky in Luck."
The Wisconsin-only game has drawings on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Sports
Texas fires Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
Texas fired basketball coach Chris Beard on Thursday, telling his attorney he is "unfit" for the position while he faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée.
Nation
Police: Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene
Idaho police pieced together DNA evidence, cellphone data and surveillance video to charge a criminology graduate student with the November slaying of four University of Idaho undergraduates, according to an affidavit unsealed Thursday.
Sports
Michigan St football player pleads guilty to misdemeanors
A Michigan State football player facing a felony charge for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after a game pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanors.
Nation
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records.
Nation
Store in Luck, Wisconsin, sells winning $15m lottery ticket
The city of Luck, Wisconsin, is living up to its namesake.