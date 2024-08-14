Stopping Man City, VAR and burnout fears: The big talking points ahead of the Premier League season

It will be the sixth season of video reviews in England's top division — and it still hasn't prevented regular flashpoints popping up, much to the frustration of players, managers and fans alike. New for this season is an account on X, formerly Twitter, dedicated to offering live refereeing and VAR clarifications and explainers from all matches. Semi-automated offside technology will be in use for the first time, though not until a few months into the season. And there will be an enhanced in-stadium experience for fans, with replays shown on the big screen when a video review has led to a decision being overturned, a delay to a restart or a goal being disallowed. The Premier League says the number of correct decisions in matches has climbed to 96%, up from 82% before video reviews were brought in.