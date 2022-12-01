SOUTH EASTON, Mass. — Max Zegarowski scored 28 points as Stonehill beat Eastern Nazarene 92-45 on Wednesday night.

Zegarowski had five rebounds for the Skyhawks (3-6). Andrew Sims scored 14 points while going 5 of 7 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line. Chas Stinson shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Levi White led the Lions in scoring, finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds. Bernie McGuinness added 10 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.