NEW YORK — Stocks sink on Wall Street after a mixed jobs report, leaving the market with its worst weekly loss in 18 months.
Stocks sink on Wall Street after a mixed jobs report, leaving the market with its worst weekly loss in 18 months
Stocks sink on Wall Street after a mixed jobs report, leaving the market with its worst weekly loss in 18 months.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 6, 2024 at 8:02PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Brazilian investigators say cockpit audio indicates problems with plane's de-icing system in last month's deadly crash
Brazilian investigators say cockpit audio indicates problems with plane's de-icing system in last month's deadly crash.