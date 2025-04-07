Stocks sink after Trump threatens to escalate trade war despite seeing how much Wall Street hates it

The financial pain once again hammered investments around the world on Monday, the third straight day of steep losses after Trump announced tariffs in his ‘’Liberation Day.‘’ Stocks in Hong Kong plunged 13.2% for their worst day since 1997. A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude oil dipped below $60 during the morning for the first time since 2021, hurt by worries that a global economy weakened by trade barriers will burn less fuel. Bitcoin sank below $79,000, down from its record above $100,000 set in January, after holding steadier than other markets last week.