Stocks sink after Trump threatens to escalate trade war despite seeing how much Wall Street hates it

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are falling in a manic Monday after President Donald Trump doubled down on his tariffs, despite seeing how much Wall Street wants him to do the opposite.
The S&P 500 was down 1.7% in midday trading, coming off its worst week since COVID began crashing the global economy in March 2020. The index, which sits at the heart of many investors’ 401(k) accounts, has been flirting with a drop of 20% from its record set less than two months ago.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 860 points, or 2.2%, as of 1:05 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.4% lower.
Earlier in a heart-racing morning, the Dow plunged as many as 1,700 points shortly after trading began, following even worse losses worldwide on worries that Trump’s tariffs could torpedo the global economy. But it suddenly surged to a leap of nearly 900 points. The S&P 500 went from a loss of 4.7% to a gain of 3.4%, which would have been its biggest jump in years.
The sudden rise for stocks followed a false rumor that Trump was considering a 90-day pause on his tariffs, one that a White House account on X quickly labeled as ‘’fake news.‘’ Stocks then turned back down. That a rumor could move trillions of dollars’ worth of investments shows how much investors are hoping to see signs that Trump may let up on his stiff tariffs, which have started a global trade war.
Soon after that, Trump threatened to raise tariffs further against China after the world’s second-largest economy retaliated last week with its own set of tariffs on U.S. products.
It’s a slap in the face to Wall Street, not just because of the sharp losses it’s taking, but because it suggests Trump may not be moved by its pain. Many professional investors had long thought that a president who used to crow about records reached under his watch would pull back on policies if they sent the Dow reeling.
On Sunday Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he does not want markets to fall. But he also said he wasn’t concerned about a sell-off, saying ‘’sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something.‘’