NEW YORK — Stocks fall sharply to start September on worries about the economy. S&P 500 drops 2.1% and Dow sinks 626 points.
Stocks fall sharply to start September on worries about the economy. S&P 500 drops 2.1% and Dow sinks 626 points
Stocks fall sharply to start September on worries about the economy. S&P 500 drops 2.1% and Dow sinks 626 points.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 3, 2024 at 8:02PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
John Deaton wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts primary election.