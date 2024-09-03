Wires

Stocks fall sharply to start September on worries about the economy. S&P 500 drops 2.1% and Dow sinks 626 points

Stocks fall sharply to start September on worries about the economy. S&P 500 drops 2.1% and Dow sinks 626 points.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 3, 2024 at 8:02PM

NEW YORK — Stocks fall sharply to start September on worries about the economy. S&P 500 drops 2.1% and Dow sinks 626 points.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

John Deaton wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts primary election

John Deaton wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts primary election.

Wires

Federal judge rejects Donald Trump's request to intervene in hush money case

Wires

US Justice Department charges Hamas leader, other militants in connection with Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel