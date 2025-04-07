Stocks are making wild swings as markets try to assess the potential damage from Trump's trade war

NEW YORK — Wall Street is careening through a shocking day of trading Monday, catapulting from an early drop that had dragged it 20% below its record to a sudden rise, only to revert to losses as worries remain about whether President Donald Trump’s trade war will torpedo the global economy.
The S&P 500 went from a 4.7% drop shortly after the start of trading all the way to a surge of 3.4%, a gain that would have counted as its best day in years. It then quickly gave up all of it to revert to a drop of 1.3%, as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern time.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 736 points, or 1.9%, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.3% lower. Both also whipped through intense reversals, with the Dow going from a loss of 1,700 points to a gain of nearly 900 points.
The intense swings come as financial markets strain to see hopes that Trump may let up on his stiff tariffs, which economists see raising the risks of a global recession.
Some investors are holding onto hope that Trump may lower his tariffs after negotiating with other countries, and Trump said Sunday that he’s heard from leaders ‘’dying to make a deal.‘’ A drop in tariffs relatively soon could help avoid a recession, but whether that can happen is still uncertain.
On Sunday Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he does not want markets to fall. But he also said he wasn’t concerned about a sell-off, saying ‘’sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something.‘’
Trump has given several reasons for his stiff tariffs, including to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States, which is a process that could take years. Trump on Sunday said he wanted to bring down the numbers for how much more the United States imports from other countries versus how much it sends to them.
‘‘The recent tariffs will likely increase inflation and are causing many to consider a greater probability of a recession,‘’ JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon wrote in his annual letter to shareholders Monday. He’s one of the most influential executives on Wall Street. ‘’Whether or not the menu of tariffs causes a recession remains in question, but it will slow down growth.‘’