Stock sell-off worsens as Wall Street wonders how much pain Trump will accept for the economy

The main measure of the U.S. stock market is on track for a seventh swing of more than 1%, up or down, in the last eight days following a scary stretch dominated by Trump’s on -and- off -again tariffs. The worry is that the whipsaw moves will either hurt the economy directly or create enough uncertainty to drive U.S. companies and consumers into an economy-freezing paralysis. The S&P 500 is down 8% from its all-time high set on Feb. 19.