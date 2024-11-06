Stocks and bitcoin jump after Trump's victory. So do worries about inflation as Dow surges 1,300

Investors see Trump's policies potentially leading to stronger economic growth, which helps push prices down for Treasurys and their yields up. Tax cuts under Trump could also further swell the U.S. government's deficit, which would increase its borrowing needs and force yields even higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped to 4.45% from 4.29% late Tuesday, which is a major move for the bond market. It's up substantially from August, when it was below 4%.