Stock market today: Wall Street rises toward records

The Fed began cutting its main interest rate just a couple months ago from a two-decade high, hoping to keep the job market humming after bringing high inflation nearly all the way down to its 2% target. But immediately after Trump's victory, traders reduced bets for how many cuts the Fed may deliver next year. They were worried Turmp's preferences for lower tax rates and higher spending on the border would balloon the national debt. On Monday, traders went back to increasing their bets for the number of cuts possible in 2025, according to data from CME Group.