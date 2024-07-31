Stock market today: Asian stocks are mostly higher as Bank of Japan raises benchmark rate

Asian stocks were mostly higher Wednesday following a decision by the Bank of Japan to raise its benchmark interest rate.
Policy decisions were due later in the day from the Federal Reserve and Bank of England.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged 0.1% lower to 38,478.92 after the central bank's decision to raise the benchmark rate to about 0.25% from 0.1%.
A rate hike by the BoJ was expected to boost the yen, but since the decision was widely anticipated the dollar actually yoyoed against the Japanese currency, trading above 153.00 yen at times. It was nearly unchanged at 152.78 early Wednesday afternoon Japan time.
The dollar had recently exceeded the 160 yen level, adding to pressure on the BOJ to act. It has remained cautious about stifling growth and is just inching away from its ultra-lax monetary policy.
''It seems that policymakers are inclined to raise rates to limit excessive declines in the yen but are being careful not to fuel any overreaction to the move,'' Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a commentary.