GREEN BAY, Wis. — Jamichael Stillwell had 24 points in Milwaukee's 88-67 victory over Green Bay on Wednesday night.
Stillwell scores 24, Milwaukee beats Green Bay 88-67
By The Associated Press
Stillwell also contributed 19 rebounds for the Panthers (7-4, 2-0 Horizon League). Kentrell Pullian scored 18 points and added eight rebounds. Erik Pratt had 12 points and shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.
The Phoenix (2-9, 0-3) were led in scoring by Anthony Roy, who finished with 20 points. Marcus Hall added 18 points and six rebounds for Green Bay. Isaiah Miranda also had 10 points and two blocks. The loss was the Phoenix's sixth straight.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
