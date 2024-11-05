Sports

Stillwell scores 18, Milwaukee takes down Lakeland 118-62

MILWAUKEE — Jamichael Stillwell had 18 points in Milwaukee's 118-62 victory against Lakeland in a season opener on Monday night.

Stillwell also contributed 14 rebounds for the Panthers (1-0). Erik Pratt scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line. AJ McKee shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight assists and three steals.

Tim Ward led the way for the Muskies with 20 points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

