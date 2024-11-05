MILWAUKEE — Jamichael Stillwell had 18 points in Milwaukee's 118-62 victory against Lakeland in a season opener on Monday night.
Stillwell scores 18, Milwaukee takes down Lakeland 118-62
Jamichael Stillwell had 18 points in Milwaukee's 118-62 victory against Lakeland in a season opener on Monday night.
By The Associated Press
Stillwell also contributed 14 rebounds for the Panthers (1-0). Erik Pratt scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line. AJ McKee shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight assists and three steals.
Tim Ward led the way for the Muskies with 20 points and two blocks.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Jason Kelce apologizes for cellphone incident at Ohio State-Penn State before Bucs-Chiefs game
Retired Eagles center Jason Kelce apologized during ESPN's pregame show Monday night after grabbing the phone of an unruly fan and spiking it to the ground before the Ohio State-Penn State game last weekend.