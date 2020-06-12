The Stillwater Area school board on Thursday night voted out superintendent Denise Pontrelli, who had led the east metro district for the past five years.

The 5-2 vote to cut ties with Pontrelli comes a year after the board unsuccessfully tried to remove her from the district’s top job.

Tension has brewed in the district as some board members and residents had been at odds with Pontrelli following the controversial decision in 2016 to close three elementary schools and move students to new schools as a way to accommodate enrollment growth in the south part of the district.

A school bus garage the district built in Lake Elmo also was shut down.

Pontrelli had one year left on her contract and was due to make $195,800 in the 2020-21 school year.

Following the vote, board chair Sarah Stivland read a joint statement that was agreed upon between Pontrelli and the school board.

“After staying with the Stillwater Area Schools for five years, Denise Pontrelli has agreed to a separation agreement with the Stillwater Area school board,” the statement said. “Superintendent Pontrelli wishes to extend her gratitude to the students, staff and community for their partnership to create and improve learning systems for all. The district expresses its gratitude to her and to her leadership for the past five years.”

Stivland went on to thank Pontrelli for her leadership.

A number of residents and teachers in the district of about 8,600 students had expressed support for Pontrelli, but it was not enough to keep the school board from voting for separation.

Josiah Hill, an English teacher at Stillwater High School and head of the teacher’s union, spoke before the vote and told the board Pontrelli had the support of 81% of educators, something that “is beyond rare, but unheard of.”

“I’m deeply troubled that the board is looking to separate with our superintendent during turbelent times,” Hill said, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic and communities everywhere struggling with confronting systemic racism following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in May. He said separating from Pontrelli “will harm our students, district and community for years to come.”

But others like said Kristie Mack, a district resident, said it was time for her to go, citing divide in the district that was created under the current administration.

“We understand this is hard. it’s not easy for any us,” Stivland said during the meeting that was held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns. “We look forward to moving forward together.”