A Stillwater man was killed Friday night in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 694 in White Bear Lake.
Logan Ray Sovam, 41, was traveling west on I-694 after 9 p.m. when he lost control of his SUV at White Bear Avenue and rolled into the right ditch, coming to rest in the grass next to the on-ramp, the Minnesota State Patrol said. Sovam wasn't wearing a seat belt, and alcohol was involved, the patrol said; the vehicle's airbag deployed. Road conditions were snowy/icy at the time.
Sovam's female passenger was wearing a seat belt and wasn't injured, the patrol said.
White Bear Fire and Rescue and Ramsey County Ambulance also responded.
