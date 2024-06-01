The Stillwater Lift Bridge will remain down from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, for replacement of an electrical power cable, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Pedestrian and bicycle traffic will be restricted while the work is being done and the lift schedule will be suspended, officials said. Smaller boats and watercraft will still be able to pass below the bridge.
In the event of bad weather, repairs will be rescheduled for the same time period on Wednesday, June 5.
The power cable is used to raise and lower the bridge span. Once the new cable is installed, the bridge will reopen and the span will resume lifts for marine traffic.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Stillwater Lift Bridge to close June 4 for repair work
The bridge is scheduled to suspend lifts during business hours.
Local
Your guide — with maps! — to 22 of Minnesota's biggest Pride Month celebrations
From Red Wing to Duluth, we've got you covered.
Rochester
Lawmakers directed $16 million to clean up polluted wells, change farming practices in southeast Minnesota
The Legislature declined to impose a fertilizer tax, which would have made farmers help pay to clean up runoff.
East Metro
PFAS contamination in Stillwater's water has city racing to catch up and pay up
Questions about health, source of contamination and who will pay for cleanup arise as city grapples with PFAS contamination in the water supply.
Local
What we know so far about the Minneapolis police shooting
Officer Jamal Mitchell is first Minneapolis police officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty in more than 20 years.