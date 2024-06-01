The Stillwater Lift Bridge will remain down from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, for replacement of an electrical power cable, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Pedestrian and bicycle traffic will be restricted while the work is being done and the lift schedule will be suspended, officials said. Smaller boats and watercraft will still be able to pass below the bridge.

In the event of bad weather, repairs will be rescheduled for the same time period on Wednesday, June 5.

The power cable is used to raise and lower the bridge span. Once the new cable is installed, the bridge will reopen and the span will resume lifts for marine traffic.



