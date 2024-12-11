Still rockin': As a singer turns 80, the Christmas song she sang as a teen is a holiday staple

For all of its success, the song was barely noticed upon its release in 1958. Not until two years later, when Lee's profile was higher through hits like ''I'm Sorry,'' did it make the music charts. Its biggest boost came 40 years after that, when ''Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree'' was featured in the hit movie ''Home Alone.'' The movie itself has become a holiday staple, giving more exposure to the song each year.