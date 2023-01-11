The situation seems to be improving for cost-conscious fans looking to attend Sunday's NFL wild card playoff game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

In the past few days, the average selling price for tickets to has notably decreased on Ticket King, a local secondary ticket provider with offices in Minneapolis and St. Paul, said owner Michael Nowakowski.

On Friday, Nowakowski said the average price was roughly $350. By Wednesday afternoon, the average had dropped to about $275, he said.

The reduction is similar to average prices listed on SeatGeek.com, another secondary ticket provider, where the average ticket price went from $348 on Monday to $248 on Wednesday.

The reason? Season ticket holders are apparently putting their tickets up for grabs, adding supply to the resale market, Nowakowski said.

About 95% of season-ticket holders locked in their existing seats for the playoffs through the Vikings' pay-as-you-play program. Those ticket holders had until Dec. 31 to purchase their existing seats for the playoffs. Just over a week ago, the Vikings released the unclaimed seats to the general public.

This price decrease may only last a short while, Nowakowski warned, meaning fans wanting to attend the game should consider buying while prices are low.

"At some point, if the prices continue to drop, season ticket holders historically decide to remove their tickets from the market and go to the game," he said. "When this happens, prices can go back up."