Still finding trouble in the woods: 'Blair Witch Project' star at center of Maine road dispute

FREEDOM, Maine — Heather Donahue is walking through the woods once again. The star of the successful low-budget horror movie ''The Blair Witch Project'' has an on-screen history of getting into scary situations in a forest.
But this time she is merely picking up an old soda can someone carelessly left on a trail. And she wouldn't want to be anywhere else.
''For me, reading fairy tales, I always wanted to live in the forest,'' said Donahue, 51, who moved on from acting long ago and now lives in rural Maine. ''It is absolutely as magical as it seemed in those storybooks.''
But the last several months of Donahue's time in the Maine woods have been anything but magical, or peaceful.
In a twist of fate harkening back to her long ago movie career, Donahue has been embroiled in a spat with locals in her tiny, 700-resident town of Freedom that hinges on her marking trees with the kind of orange blazes that help people find their way in the dense forests.
Donahue had been a member of the town's governing body, its Select Board, but lost a recall election recently after a controversy about whether a rural road that cuts through the woods is public or private. The matter remains unresolved, with the town and abutting landowners fighting it out in court.
The road at the center of the dispute
The road in question is Beaver Ridge Road, a narrow, partially hilly stretch flanked by wild plants and songbirds that goes from paved to gravel to dirt as it stretches deeper into the forest. Several abutters of the road say the unimproved section is private and to use it for activities such as all-terrain vehicle riding constitutes trespassing. Donahue, and the town itself, hold that the entire road is public.