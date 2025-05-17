Still finding trouble in the woods: 'Blair Witch Project' star at center of Maine road dispute

She isn't especially interested in reliving the glory of starring in ''The Blair Witch Project,'' which was released in 1999 and is one of the most successful independent movies of all time. The film sparked a resurgence of interest in ''found footage'' style horror movies, wowed critics and polarized audiences with its homespun take on terror. It also led Donahue to years of legal wrangling over compensation and the right to her likeness.