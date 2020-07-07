Stewartville senior Will Tschetter, whose stock rose quickly after averaging 33 points and 11 rebounds in his junior season, committed to Michigan on Monday after also considering offers from the Gophers, Iowa and Nebraska.
The high-scoring 6-8 forward for the Minnesota Heat traveling team hasn’t been hampered by not playing during the pandemic. He made his decision after visiting Michigan over the July 4 weekend.
STAFF REPORTS
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Totino-Grace tackle Alt chooses Notre Dame for 2021
Alt's father, John, played at Iowa and for the Kansas City Chiefs after attending Columbia Heights.
Coronavirus
Mary Bradford Kilgore, a championship bowler and dedicated mother, dies of COVID-19 complications at 86
She was a member of a team sponsored by Motown Records owner Berry Gordy. The highly successful team was perennially one of the top women's teams in the country.
Twins
Twins will open season in Chicago vs. White Sox
Seven of the Twins' 10 games against Cleveland will be at Target Field.
Vikings
Sports jumps on PPP bandwagon, but big leagues take a pass
Rapper Ice Cube, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and longtime boxing promoter Bob Arum led a cavalcade of sports leagues, federations, businesses and teams that…
Gophers
Minnesota's top AAU basketball teams savoring summer green light
D1 Minnesota and others are filled with college prospects once again, as games finally resume.