Stewartville senior Will Tschetter, whose stock rose quickly after averaging 33 points and 11 rebounds in his junior season, committed to Michigan on Monday after also considering offers from the Gophers, Iowa and Nebraska.

The high-scoring 6-8 forward for the Minnesota Heat traveling team hasn’t been hampered by not playing during the pandemic. He made his decision after visiting Michigan over the July 4 weekend.

