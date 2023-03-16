More from Star Tribune
High Schools
Benilde-St. Margaret's moves past Alexandria and into Class 3A final
The Red Knights, seeded second, will play fourth seed Stewartville for the championship.
Local
Flood watch upgraded for much of Minnesota
The latest outlook for flooding is now "well above normal" according to the National Weather Service.
Politics
Senate Republicans reject Minn. infrastructure package
GOP senators said they would not vote for infrastructure borrowing unless the Legislature acts on tax cuts.
Coronavirus
What to know about COVID omicron variant, Minnesota testing, vaccines
Expert advice on masking, testing, vaccines and boosters is evolving along with coronavirus variants. Here's the latest from Minnesota and the CDC.
North Metro
Stretch of Hwy. 10 in Anoka to close this weekend to remove overpass
Crews will remove the Ferry Street overpass to make way for a new one to be built this summer.