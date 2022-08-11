Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Seattle Storm (21-13, 9-7 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (14-20, 8-9 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Breanna Stewart and the Seattle Storm visit the Minnesota Lynx. Stewart is first in the WNBA averaging 21.8 points per game.

The Lynx are 8-9 in Western Conference games. Minnesota ranks second in the Western Conference with 28.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Sylvia Fowles averaging 7.1.

The Storm are 9-7 in Western Conference play. Seattle is the leader in the Western Conference scoring 11.8 fast break points per game.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Storm won 89-77 in the last matchup on Aug. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fowles is averaging 14.3 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Stewart is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Storm. Tina Charles is averaging 14.2 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 5-5, averaging 81.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Storm: 5-5, averaging 83.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Storm: Mercedes Russell: out (headaches).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.