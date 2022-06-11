ARLINGTON, Texas — Brianna Stewart scored 32 points, making two free throws with 6.7 seconds remaining, and the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 89-88 on Friday night.

Stewart, who leads the league with a 20.2-point scoring average, made 12 of 22 shots with three 3-pointers and grabbed 11 rebounds for Seattle (7-5). The Storm picked up their first road win in their third try this season. Jewell Loyd also hit three 3s, scoring 18 with five assists. Ezi Magbegor had 13 points and two blocks.

Arike Ogunbowale finished with 23 points and six assists to pace Dallas (6-6), which fell to 1-3 at home. Isabelle Harrison scored 19 and grabbed six rebounds. Allisha Gray added 12 points.

Dallas rookie center Awak Kuier became the first player to dunk this season, stealing the ball at half-court and finishing at the 4:09 mark to get the Wings to 16-10.

Dallas trailed 66-59 heading into the final quarter, but battled back to grab a 74-73 lead on Ogunbowale's basket with 5:18 left. Stewart's three-point play with 40.7 seconds left put the Storm up 86-85.

Ogunbowale's three-point play with 12.9 seconds to go gave the Wings their last lead. Stewart followed with her free throws and Ogunbowale missed a 3-pointer on the game's final shot.

___

