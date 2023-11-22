VERMILLION, S.D. — Kaleb Stewart's 18 points helped South Dakota defeat Northland 100-48 on Wednesday.
Stewart was 6 of 8 shooting (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Coyotes (4-2). Paul Bruns scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 13, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added nine rebounds. Jake Brack shot 4 of 7 from the field and 5 for 10 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding 12 rebounds.
The Lumberjacks were led by Langston Flowers, who recorded 12 points. Drew Lindberg added nine points for Northland. In addition, Marvin McBroom finished with six points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
