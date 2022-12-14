SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Carlos Stewart scored a career-high 24 points, including the go-ahead basket with 43.5 seconds remaining, and Santa Clara defeated Portland State 78-75 on Tuesday night.
Brandin Podziemski added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Parker Braun scored 13 points for the Broncos (9-3).
Hunter Woods scored a career-high 25 points, with five 3-pointers, to lead the Vikings (5-6). Jorell Saterfield added 10 points.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Capitals' Ovechkin reaches 800 career goals with hat trick
Soaked with beer and still wearing his No. 8 jersey, Alex Ovechkin held three pucks in his right hand as he posed for a picture with the rest of the jubilant Washington Capitals in the visiting locker room at the United Center.
Sports
Antetokounmpo scores 30, Bucks extend Warriors' road woes
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points while Bobby Portis finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks over the Golden State Warriors 128-111 Tuesday night in a matchup of the NBA's last two champions.
Sports
AP source: Carlos Correa, Giants reach $350M, 13-year deal
Star shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a $350 million, 13-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
Sports
Washington again uses 2nd half to rally past Cal Poly
Keion Brooks scored a career-high 30 points and Washington needed a second-half run to beat Cal Poly 74-68 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Warriors' Green says Bucks fan 'threatened' him; fan tossed
A fan was ejected following a complaint by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during a game at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, and the Bucks said they are investigating the incident and consulting with the NBA.